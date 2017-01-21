Hundreds of thousands of women protest against Trump

Wearing pink, pointy-eared “pussyhats” to mock the new president, hundreds of thousands of women took to the streets in the nation’s capital and cities around the world Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won’t let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years.

“We march today for the moral core of this nation, against which our new president is waging a war,” actress America Ferrera told the Washington crowd, which included plenty of men, too. “Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack, and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday. But the president is not America. … We are America, and we are here to stay.”