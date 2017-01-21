National Newswatch

‘Negative crap’ taking away from PC leadership race, MLA says

By — Jan 21 2017

pc-party-leadership-candidate-jason-kenney-is-continuing-to-win-strong-support-from-delegates

The only Progressive Conservative MLAs to so far endorse a leadership candidate other than Jason Kenney says infighting has overshadowed what’s supposed to be a race to become the next leader of the party.

“I’m pretty disappointed with all this negative crap,” said Wayne Drysdale, MLA for Grande Prairie-Wapiti, who before Christmas threw his support behind caucus colleague Richard Starke.

“This is supposed to be a race for the leadership of the PC party. Somehow he [Jason Kenney] has turned this into a plebiscite for closing down the PC party.”

