‘Negative crap’ taking away from PC leadership race, MLA says

The only Progressive Conservative MLAs to so far endorse a leadership candidate other than Jason Kenney says infighting has overshadowed what’s supposed to be a race to become the next leader of the party.

“I’m pretty disappointed with all this negative crap,” said Wayne Drysdale, MLA for Grande Prairie-Wapiti, who before Christmas threw his support behind caucus colleague Richard Starke.

“This is supposed to be a race for the leadership of the PC party. Somehow he [Jason Kenney] has turned this into a plebiscite for closing down the PC party.”