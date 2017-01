New U.S. defence secretary a friend of Canada, former top soldier says

America’s newly confirmed defence secretary is a friend to Canada, one of two at the cabinet table who have close ties to their neighbour to the north, former top soldier Tom Lawson says.

Lawson, Canada’s former chief of the defence staff, says Gen. James Mattis’s appointment to U.S. President Donald Trump’s cabinet is “a tremendous point for Canada.”

“Jim Mattis is a great friend to Canada,” Lawson said in an interview with Evan Solomon, host of CTV’s Question Period.