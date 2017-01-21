Roman Polanski picked for French film panel, sparking outrage

France’s minister for women’s rights said it was a “shocking” decision to appoint filmmaker Roman Polanski as head of the jury for the country’s equivalent of the Oscars.

The award-winning director has been wanted in the US for decades after admitting to sex with a minor.

Mr Polanski, now 83, fled ahead of his sentencing for statutory rape in 1978.

The Cesars have defended their choice, praising the director as an “insatiable aesthete”.

His role in the 2017 awards has outraged women right’s groups, who have called for a boycott of next month’s televised ceremony.

The minister, Laurence Rossignol, told France Culture radio she found it “surprising and shocking that a rape case counts for little in the life of a man”.

‘An insult to women’

However, a statement from the French Aca