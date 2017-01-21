‘Shark Tank’ investor Kevin O’Leary ready for showdown with Trump

If Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary becomes Canada’s next prime minister, he promises there will be a “‘Shark Tank’ vs. ‘The Apprentice’ slam down” with the United States.

“I don’t think Justin Trudeau can actually negotiate with [Donald] Trump, I can,” O’Leary told Page Six on Thursday about launching his bid for public office.

Canada practices the British parliamentary system and O’Leary’s first hurdle will be landing the Conservative party leadership position May 27. If he wins, he’ll turn his sights to the national election in late 2019.