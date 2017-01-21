The CPC race is about to get real

And don’t buy the hype — O’Leary’s more vulnerable than he looks.

This week, the would-be leaders of the Conservative Party of Canada entered the home stretch, and it’s starting to look like it will be pretty tough for anyone to catch up to the three frontrunners.

At the head of of the pack we have Kevin O’Leary, Maxime Bernier and Kellie Leitch — the only three who look to have a real shot at crossing the finish line first.

Behind them, half a lap back, are Lisa Raitt, Erin O’Toole, Andrew Scheer, Chris Alexander, Brad Trost and Michael Chong. It’s hard to imagine any of them catching the frontrunners now, but there are months to go before Conservatives vote, and the frontrunners are all capable of messing up in some way that would change the dynamic.

O’Leary is ahead of Bernier and Leitch, but his support can’t be as solid as his rivals’. Bernier was first elected in 2006 and served Stephen Harper as minister of foreign affairs, minister of industry and secretary of state for small business, tourism and agriculture. Leitch was first elected in 2011 and served as Harper’s minister of labour and status of women.