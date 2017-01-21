The ‘pussyhats’ grab back: Massive Women’s March on Washington overwhelms streets

“Anyone need a hat?”

“I’ve got extra Pussyhats! Who wants Pussyhats?”

And, just to be sure — “Ladies, come take a hat!”

In the raging political cauldron that is Washington, D.C., no sartorial choice mattered more these past two days than your headwear.

Inauguration morning on Friday was dominated by a blaze of red ball caps bearing President Donald Trump’s plea to “Make America Great Again.” Today, the nation’s capital was awash in pink “pussyhats,” the pointy-eared tuques that were distributed en masse by demonstrators and worn by the estimated half a million people taking part in the Women’s March on Washington. (The pussyhat knitting project, which became tied to the march, was a response to Trump’s 2005 Access Hollywood hot-mic remarks boasting about grabbing women’s genitalia.)