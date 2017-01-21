Trudeau already handling Trump well

Faced with tremendous adversity, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has handled the election of U.S. President Donald Trump very well.

He has put in place the necessary pieces to deal with the greatest economic challenge Canada has faced since the global financial crisis of 2008.

Yes, the PM has committed a number of mistakes in the past several months.

He shot himself in the foot when he hid his family’s winter vacation on the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas.

His cross-country “meet the people” tour has had some of the right optics, but not enough English answers, or answers in English.

He has made some gaffes and missteps. But when dealing with the most important issue facing our country, the PM made all the right moves.

While the biggest challenges are yet to come – including the reopening of the NAFTA trade deal — Trudeau and his team have changed the U.S.-Canada game plan on the fly and put in place the people we need