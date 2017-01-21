Trump delights supporters, alarms trading partners with inaugural speech

Donald Trump, we’re told, wrote Friday’s inaugural speech on his own, and there’s little reason to doubt that.

It was, for the most part, a rehash of the themes he’s set out ever since he got into the race to be president back in 2015.

Standing before tens of thousands of the people who voted for him and his promise to create good, high-paying manufacturing jobs starting, well, right now, Trump repackaged all those now familiar promises: America will be great again.

It was tonic for the crowd that flooded Washington from those blue-collar, rust-belt states that turned on the Democrats last year when Trump offered them, not the audacity of hope promised by Barack Obama eight years ago, but the brash guarantee o