UK PM Theresa May to meet Donald Trump on Friday – White House

Prime Minister Theresa May will meet US President Donald Trump in Washington DC on Friday, the White House has said.

Mrs May will be the first foreign leader to meet the new president after his inauguration.

A post-Brexit free trade deal is thought likely to be high on her agenda as she travels to the US for talks.

Confirmation of the meeting came as hundreds of thousands of people around the world joined women’s marches to protest Mr Trump’s presidency.

Mr Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer gave details of Mrs May’s visit in his first briefing to journalists at the White House on Saturday.

Earlier, while visiting the CIA’s headquarters, President Trump said the PM “is coming over to our country very shortly”.