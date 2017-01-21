Virtue and Moir continue comeback by claiming seventh national title

OTTAWA — Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir captured their seventh national senior ice dance title Saturday, reclaiming their crown after a two-year hiatus.

The Olympic gold and silver medallists had 203.15 points, a Canadian best-ever score, and brought the crowd at TD Place Arena to its feet with a roaring ovation.

Kaetlyn Osmond, a 21-year-old from Marystown, N.L., won the women's singles gold medal despite two falls.

Virtue and Moir stepped away from competing after their silver-medal performance at the Sochi Olympics, but have made a spectacular return going undefeated so far this season.

Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje won silver with 192.73 points, while Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were third with 189.68, to clinch spots on the team for the world championships in Helsinki in March.

Canada has three entries in both ice dance and pairs for the world championships, but just two spots available in both men's and women's singles.

Osmond, who on her triple loop and triple flip, scored 219.66 points for third national senior title.

Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., was second with 211.09, while last year's champion Alaine Chartrand of Prescott, Ont., who sprained her right ankle in practice earlier in the week, scored 182.07 for third.

The Canadian Press