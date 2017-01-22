A ‘Shark Tank’ celebrity hopes to emulate Trump’s path from reality TV to political power

“Canada’s Donald Trump” may seem at first like a contradiction in terms. But Kevin O’Leary, another brash businessman and reality TV host, has entered the race to lead Canada’s Conservative Party in what some see as an effort to capitalize on Donald Trump’s political success south of the border.

“I am the only one that can defeat [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau,” O’Leary, 62, said after announcing his candidacy to succeed Stephen Harper as the leader of Canada’s center-right Conservatives.

O’Leary is an entrepreneur and investment manager best known to the Canadian public as the often-abrasive personality on “Dragons’ Den,” a reality TV show that runs on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. The show features would-be entrepreneurs pitching their ideas to a panel of business investors. O’Leary spent eight years on “Dragon’s Den” before transferring his success to ABC’s “Shark Tank,” a similar show produced by Mark Burnett — the creator of “The Apprentice,” Trump’s vehicle to stardom.