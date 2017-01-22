Airport screening rules revamped for transgender travellers

The federal agency in charge of security at Canadian airports has changed its screening procedures to increase sensitivity and privacy for transgender travellers, but advocates worry the procedures could be problematic if staff aren’t properly trained in how to carry them out.

An internal operations bulletin by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), issued Sept. 28, 2016, and obtained by CBC through Access to Information, instructs officers on how to handle physical searches.

Under the new procedures, trans passengers can request a search by a male or a female officer, or they can request a “split search,” where a female searches one half of the body and a male officer searches the other half.