Calgary PC MLA Richard Gotfried says many in party brass open to booting Jason Kenney out of leadership race

Forget the Notley NDP government for just 10 minutes, if you can.

Read this column and it may remind you why, not so long ago, you were disgusted with the PC establishment, the movers and shakers of Toryland.

The story is simple.

The Progressive Conservatives are now electing delegates who will vote for a new party leader at a convention in March.

The bone of contention is whether or not conservatives should quit fighting each other and unite in one party to defeat the NDP in 2019.

No more PCs. No more Wildrose. One new party.

Jason Kenney is for the unity idea. The three other leadership candidates are not.

So far, Kenney has won the lion’s share of the delegates.