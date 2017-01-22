Family of irked boy at N.B. town hall to name baby after Trudeau

A photo showing a boy with an exasperated look while sitting behind the prime minister has gained a large following on social media, but his family is setting the record straight on the circumstances.

Abdel Kader Al Shaikh, 10, was photographed covering his hands over his eyes with his head tilted towards the ceiling as he sat in the front row of Justin Trudeau’s town hall in Fredericton last week.

The Canadian Press photo struck a chord with social media users, with some interpreting the boy’s expression as frustration with the prime minister.

Trudeau laughed off the image, jokingly tweeting that he hasn’t seen that kind of look on a child’s face since his days as a math teacher.

Abdel Kader’s father said in an interview aided by an interpreter that his son wasn’t reacting to the prime minister, but was in fact fed up with his two-year-old brother for crying while he was trying to hear Trudeau speak.

Hassan Al Shaikh said his whole family deeply admires Trudeau as the “only leader in the world who opened the door” to Syrian refugees while other countries turned the family of nine away.

He and his wife, Radia, were initially horrified that