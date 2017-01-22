Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch this week in Canadian business:

Trudeau heads to Calgary: Justin Trudeau may be entering the lion's den when he hosts a two-day cabinet retreat in Calgary beginning Monday. Earlier this month, the prime minister spoke of the need to phase out the Alberta oilsands, comments that weren't well-received in the financial heart of the oilpatch. Expect the Liberals to shift attention to their recent pro-pipeline decisions — namely the approval of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain expansion.

Economic data: It's a bit of a thin week for economic data, though the wholesale trade figures for November will come out Monday. October was surprisingly resilient, with wholesale sales growing by 1.1 per cent to $56.6 billion, nearly double what was expected.

Talking beef: The Saskatchewan Beef Industry conference will be held in Regina from Tuesday to Thursday. Dan Darling, president of the Canadian Cattlemen's Association, is among those speaking.

Marijuana meeting: Canopy Growth, Canada's largest publicly traded marijuana company, holds a shareholder meeting Friday to vote on its proposed acquisition of licensed marijuana producer Mettrum. The deal is the latest sign of a growth spurt for Canopy Growth.

The bottom line: Corporate heavyweights from a range of industries will release their latest quarterly results this week, including Metro, CN Rail, Rogers and PotashCorp.

The Canadian Press