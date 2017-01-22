Former defence chief Tom Lawson fears Liberals fighter jet plan too pricey

The former head of Canada’s military says the Liberal government’s plan to buy an interim fighter jet fleet will be expensive and difficult to carry out.

Retired general Tom Lawson, who served as chief of the defence staff from 2012 to 2015, says he believes Canada will end up buying Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet to replace the current fleet of CF-18 Hornets despite the government choosing Boeing’s Super Hornet to beef up the current air craft.

“There are hundreds of these things flying now and they’ve been declared combat-capable in the United States,” Lawson said in an interview with Evan Solomon, host of CTV’s Question Period.