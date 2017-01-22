‘He wants Americans to love him’: Trump biographers on what kind of president he’ll be

Trump’s insecurities, need for approval will drive him, say two authors.

When pressed for a one-word assessment of the new U.S. president, this is what two of Donald Trump’s biographers came up with.

“Ego,” said Tim O’Brien.

“Needy,” said Michael D’Antonio.

Both authors have spent a lot of time with the real estate mogul who now sits in the Oval Office, trying to chisel away at what D’Antonio describes as a self-created caricature to get at the man behind the public persona.

“The main thing that drives Donald Trump is the pursuit of fame, and as an ancillary to that, popularity,” said D’Antonio, a Pulitzer Prize winner and the author of the 2015 Trump bio Never Enough.

O’Brien agrees that fame is a strong motivator for Trump.

“He has a very cinematic sense of himself. He’s fascinated by celebrity and films,” said O’Brien, who wrote TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald. O’Brien said that Trump’s ne