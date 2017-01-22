Homeowners ill-informed about flood compensation, poll suggests

Many Canadian homeowners may be misinformed about whether they’ll get federal compensation for basements flooded due to severe weather, a newly released survey suggests.

The poll — commissioned last summer for Public Safety Canada — found 40 per cent of respondents agreed with the statement: “The government will take care of me and my home if there’s major overland flooding.”

But an expert says the situation has changed since the last major floods in 2013, and Canadians who continue to expect government relief should be warned.

“The polling data shows that a large portion of Canadians still believe that the federal government … will provide compe