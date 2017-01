Kevin O’Leary proposes plan to ensure corporations reinvest capital in Canadian businesses

Kevin O’Leary’s plan begin with winning the Conservative leadership vote in May. Next, becoming prime minister in a majority government in 2019 and then, finally, unwinding everything Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did.

“There will be no carbon tax. I will completely erase that. That’s the first thing I’ll do,” he said in an interview on The West Block.