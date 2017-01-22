Liberal cabinet retreat in Calgary well-timed as electoral tests loom

Justin Trudeau and his ministers will gather next week for a cabinet retreat in Calgary, site of a Liberal breakthrough in the last election that will soon be put to the test in a pair of byelections.

The Liberals won two seats in Calgary in 2015 — the party’s first victories in the city in almost 50 years — and Trudeau’s team will look to take advantage of its time there on Monday and Tuesday to build on that progress.

Campaigns to fill the seats vacated by former prime minister Stephen Harper and Jason Kenney need to be kicked off soon. The deadline in Harper’s Calgary Heritage riding is Feb. 25 and in Kenney’s Midnapore it’s March 22.

But the call could come much sooner than that. There is also a vacancy in Ottawa–Vanier after the death of Liberal MP Mauril Bélanger last summer. The byelection call th