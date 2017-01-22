Longtime Manitoba NDP organizer calls nomination process ‘unethical’ and ‘sneaky’

Sel Burrows is hopping mad — at his own political party.

The veteran New Democratic Party organizer and Point Douglas activist says the process to nominate a candidate in the constituency is unethical, and he’s looking for ways to upend it before a meeting on Jan. 31.

Bernadette Smith wants to replace former Point Douglas MLA Kevin Chief, who resigned in late December to spend more time with his family.

Smith was the only person who completed paperwork for the NDP nomination before the deadline to do so. Burrows says local party members, including two people who were considering running for the spot, only found out late last week nominations were closed.