Regina NDP MP Erin Weir watching Trump’s moves on steel

A Regina MP is keeping a close watch on the new Donald Trump administration, especially when it comes to trade and moves that could impact the steel industry.

NDP MP Erin Weir represents Regina-Lewvan, in a city where Evraz steel is a major employer. The local steel plant supplies large-diameter piping for the energy sector.

“We hear what Mr. Trump is saying about the dumping of Chinese steel into the U.S. market. We have exactly the same problem here in Canada,” Weir said Saturday. “We’re hoping that we can work on a North American solution rather than having Canadian facilities like Evraz fall victim to American trade measures.”

Weir and party members from across the province were in Regina for a meeting and panel discussion about politics in the era of a Trump presidency.