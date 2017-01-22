Trudeau cabinet kicks off Calgary retreat with talk of Trump, security

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet colleagues have arrived in Calgary for a three-day retreat to ready themselves for the realities of governing in the Donald Trump era, and to hear from experts who they’ve tapped to help guide them through a potentially tumultuous time with the new U.S. president.

“Discussions throughout the retreat will span a range of issues — including strengthening the economy and growing the middle class, security, and the strength of the Canada-U.S. partnership and maintaining a constructive working relationship with the new administration,” Cameron Ahmad, a spokesman for the prime minister, said of the meetings.

First on the agenda Sunday evening is a previously unannounced meeting between cabinet and memb