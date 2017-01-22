Trudeau cabinet retreat to confront the reality of Trump’s presidency

So much for the bromance — it’s all about America now.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his federal Liberal government must now confront the reality of a Donald Trump presidency as his cabinet members begin gathering today in Calgary for a three-day retreat.

Up to now, Trudeau has had a relatively smooth ride guiding Canada’s relations with the U.S., thanks to being so simpatico with Barack Obama — natural allies on climate change, with a close personal relationship that oozed brotherly affection.

Now the Liberals are girding for a major reset with Washington, which is expected to be the preoccupying pastime for Liberal ministers during their upcoming meetings.

Trump laid bare his governing vision — “America First” — in an inaugural address that savaged the U.S. political establishment and pledged to make creating jobs for Americans his overriding priority. Foreign policy was an afterthought.

So far, the Liberals have taken a wise approach in reaching out to the Trump’s transition team, “in order to begin conveying the importance of our economic partnership and the American interest in maintaining it,” said Roland Paris, Trudeau’s former foreign policy adviser.

But now the real work starts with Trump taking over the White House.

“This is a big shift. It’s not just true for Canada but for every