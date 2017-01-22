Trudeau not first politician to face heat for ride in Aga Khan’s helicopter

If only Justin Trudeau had bumped into Earl Deveaux at the airport in the Bahamas — he might have been able to save himself a chopper-load of political grief.

After all, Deveaux — formerly the island nation’s environment minister — has himself been a passenger on board the Aga Khan’s private helicopter, just like Trudeau, and was made to suffer the professional consequences.

It was September 2010 when someone snapped a photo of Deveaux walking away from the helicopter in question during a stopover on his way to the Aga Khan’s private island — the same island Trudeau and his family visited during a New Years getaway.

For Deveaux, the political perils were decidedly more glaring.

The Aga Khan was seeking permission to dredge offshore from his island, inside an established marine reserve, in order to make room for his massive luxury yacht, among other vessels. Locals feared irrevocable environmental harm.

The area, known as the Exumas, had become popular with celebrities and super-wealthy people keen on owning their own island. Indeed, the Hollywood Reporter calls the Bahamas the “epicentre of the private-island world.”

Owners include actor Johnny Depp, singers Faith Hill and Tim McGraw and former investment banker Steve Harrington.

And, of course, the Aga Khan — the wealthy philanthropist and hereditary spiritual leader to the world’s approximately 15 million Ismaili Muslims who also happens to be a close family friend of Canada’s prime minister.

Trudeau has been facing heat over the flight eve