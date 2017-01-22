Trump looms large as Canada, allies finalize plans for NATO mission to Latvia

President Donald Trump will loom large when representatives from several NATO countries gather here this week to finalize plans for deployment of a Canadian-led battle group to Latvia starting in the spring.

But at least one senior official from the eastern European nation is counselling calm.

Canada agreed last year to lead one of four multinational NATO forces in eastern Europe as the military alliance sought to bolster its presence and provide a check on Russian aggression in the region.

But that was before the outspoken real-estate mogul and reality TV star, who has repeatedly described NATO as “obsolete” and promised new ties with Russia, became president.

“We should not rush to make any conclusions. But we don’t have any reasons to question American leadership,” Janis Garisons, Latvian state secretary for defence, said Friday in an interview with The Canadian Press.

“And I’m convinced President Trump will continue with those things that were agreed to before.”

Even so, questions abound over how Trump will approach NATO and Russia. Many NATO allies are now wringing their hands over whether they can trust the U.S. to come to their aid should Russia attack.

Despite those concerns, Canada’s federal Liberal government has said it is pressing ahead with plans to deploy troops and armoured vehicles to Latvia, where they will serve as the core of a 1,000-strong battalion.

Representatives from Albania, Italy, Latvia, Poland and Slovenia, each of which is contributing troops and equipment to the Canadian-led force, will travel to Ottawa this week to iron out the final details.

Garisons said the hope is for the first foreign troops to arrive by May, with all elements in place by July or August.

Canada is expected to send 450 soldiers as well as light arm