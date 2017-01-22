Trump says he will meet with PM, begin ‘renegotiating’ NAFTA

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will soon be meeting with the prime ministers of Canada and the United Kingdom.

“We have set up meetings with the prime minister of the United Kingdom and Prime Minister May will be coming over the United States shortly. We’re also meeting with the prime minister of Canada,” Trump said at a swearing-in ceremony for senior staff Sunday.

“And we will be meeting with the president of Mexico, who I know, and we’re going to start some negotiations having to do with NAFTA,” he added. “Anybody ever hear of NAFTA?”