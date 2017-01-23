A few facts to know about the Aga Khan: philanthropist and spiritual leader

OTTAWA — Who is the Aga Khan? A quick primer:
— Prince Karim Aga Khan IV is the 49th hereditary heir and spiritual leader of the world's 15 million Ismaili Muslims.
— He heads up the Aga Khan Development Network, which helps social and economic development in some of the poorest countries in the world.
— He was born Dec. 13, 1936, in Geneva, Switzerland. Grew up in Nairobi, Kenya.
— He graduated from Harvard University in 1959 with an honours undergraduate degree in Islamic history.
— The Shah of Persia granted the honorary hereditary title of "Aga Khan" on the family in 1818.
— Queen Elizabeth granted the title of "His Highness" in 1957.
— He was named an honorary Canadian citizen in 2010.
— His personal net worth is estimated to be more than $800 million US.
The Canadian Press
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version moved Jan. 22 said the Aga Khan was born in 1956.