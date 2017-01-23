Vehicle at centre of Amber Alert for B.C. girl found in Washington state

BELLINGHAM, United States — The vehicle of a Vancouver woman who is believed to have abducted her nine-year-old daughter has been located in Bellingham, Wash.

Bellingham police have confirmed the car was found parked outside a Coachman Inn, but officers have not yet located the mother or child.

New Westminster police say Makayla Estrada-Weber had a custody visit with her mother Wilma Estrada on Jan. 22.

Police say they believe the 48-year-old mother then took her daughter, violating a court order, and crossed the border into the U.S.

Acting Sgt. Jeff Scott says an Amber Alert has been issued in Washington state and authorities on both sides of the border are working together to find the mother and daughter.

The Amber Alert issued in Washington state says the mother and daughter were last believed to be spotted in Blaine after using the Pacific Highway border crossing.

The Canadian Press