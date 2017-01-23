Beware of ‘Canadian sensitivity’: Declassified documents reveal what the CIA really thinks about us

Last week, the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency released nearly one million declassified documents online. Spanning an era from the Second World War all the way to the 1990s, the release includes more than 12 million pages of briefings and top-secret cables giving a behind-the-scenes look at U.S. policy during the Cold War.

And every once in a while, the documents mention us. The National Post did a comprehensive search of all 2,000 documents mentioning “Canada.” The highlights are below, some of which are being published for the first time.

All in all, they’re a pretty sobering inoculation against any notion that Canada is an influential power. According to the CIA, we’re really more of an easily offended younger brother who happens to own a lot of oil.