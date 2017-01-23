Harper’s Conservative Party fundraising role appears unprecedented, expected to mobilize base

Fredericton, NB (16/10/2015) -- Prime Minister Stephen Harper speaks at a rally in support of New Brunswick Conservative candidates at Maple Leaf Homes' production facility on Oct. 16 2015 in Fredericton, NB. Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Former prime ministers have helped out party fundraising efforts in the past, but Stephen Harper’s role as a board member for the Conservative Party’s fundraising arm appears unprecedented in modern history, and his signature on appeals to party members is a boon to fundraising, say political insiders.

“It speaks to the knowledge and connection that the Conservative fundraising team has with their base, and the appeal that Stephen Harper has with their base. Why not use the tool to your disposal if it’s going to result in what you’re hoping it will, which is money into the coffers?” said Tim Powers, a vice-chairman at Summa Strategies and past Conservative adviser.

“For the Conservatives, Stephen Harper is still fairly well-loved by the membership, so bringing him in no doubt helps get some money from those people who are quite fond of him,” he said.

The start of a new year typically means a fun