Leafs’ Rielly to sit out third straight game with injury Monday vs. Flames

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs won't have their No. 1 defenceman Monday night against the visiting Calgary Flames.

Morgan Rielly will sit out a third straight game with a lower-body injury against the Flames. Head coach Mike Babcock was unsure if the 22-year-old would be held out through the all-star break.

The Leafs have three more games before this weekend's event in Los Angeles, including a back-to-back set on the road in Detroit and Philadelphia.

"If he's ready to play we'll play him," Babcock said after Monday's morning skate.

Rielly hasn't played in almost a week, appearing to injure his right leg in a collision with Buffalo Sabres winger William Carrier on Jan. 17. The Vancouver native continues to skate, according to Babcock, but wasn't able to participate in the team's Monday morning practice.

Toronto has dropped two straight in his absence, beating Buffalo on the night Rielly was hurt before falling to the Rangers and Senators — the latter in a shootout on Saturday.

Jake Gardiner has played around 27 minutes per-night to make up for the loss of Rielly.

Jonas Siegel, The Canadian Press