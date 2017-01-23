Liberal government weighs trade deals with U.S. that may exclude Mexico

The Liberal government is weighing whether new trade deals with the United States should exclude Mexico as Canada seeks to avoid “collateral damage” from President Donald Trump’s preoccupation with America’s southern neighbour.

David MacNaughton, Canada’s ambassador to the United States, arrived in Calgary Sunday evening in order to brief cabinet during a two-day retreat that begins Monday.

The ambassador has been closely involved with the initial contacts between Mr. Trump and his team of advisers, and is expected to present the federal cabinet with his thoughts on how the Liberal government should approach the new administration.

Mr. Trump has clearly signalled that renegotiating the North American free-trade agreement with Canada and Mexico is a top priority for early action.

Speaking with reporters Sunday evening in Calgary, Mr. MacNaughton said his initial talks with the new administrati