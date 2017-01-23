New National Security Oversight committee likely to cost more than any other House or Senate security committees

The upcoming special National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians will likely be more expensive in its initial setup and annual operating costs compared to any other House and Senate national security-related committees, according to Public Safety documents.

The National Security Oversight Committee, which was promised by the Liberals in the last election campaign and will be the first of its kind in Canada, will review, monitor, and scrutinize the work of the country’s most secret intelligence agencies, including CSIS, the RCMP, the CSE, and the CBSA. No such committee exists now, which still makes Canada “the only nation among its Five Eyes allies whose elected officials cannot scrutinize security operations. This leaves the public uninformed and unrepresented on critical issues,” said the Liberals’ campaign platform.