Police officer who shot Newfoundland man resumes testimony at inquiry

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Newfoundland police officer who says Don Dunphy aimed a rifle at him before he shot him three times saw no conflict in sending an email explaining his actions to the lead RCMP investigator.

Const. Joe Smyth of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary told an inquiry into the killing that he saw no problem including the investigator on an email sent to about 400 RNC and RCMP officers.

He says the email, which was leaked to media on the day of Dunphy's funeral, was to urge co-workers to reach out to troubled individuals.

It says Smyth couldn't regret his actions, but he told the inquiry he does regret it was "too late" to intervene with Dunphy in a different way.

Smyth says he opened fire in self-defence on 59-year-old Dunphy on Easter Sunday 2015.

Smyth had gone alone and unannounced to Dunphy's house in Mitchell's Brook on St. Mary's Bay after staff in then-premier Paul Davis's office flagged comments on Twitter.

The RCMP says a loaded rifle was found at Dunphy's feet, and found no charges against Smyth were warranted.

Dunphy's daughter has questioned the fairness and thoroughness of the Mounties' probe of the killing, which happened in RCMP jurisdiction.

The Canadian Press