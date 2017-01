SNL writer suspended for ‘insensitive’ tweet about Barron Trump

A Saturday Night Live writer has been suspended indefinitely after tweeting a poorly received joke about U.S. President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron.

A person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly told The Associated Press that Katie Rich was suspended immediately after writing an offensive tweet about the 10-year-old.

An outcry on social media followed, with many calling for a boycott of the TV show.