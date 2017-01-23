Sparks fly as O’Leary and Wynne spar in open letters

Conservative leadership contestant Kevin O’Leary is hitting back at Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne for political barbs she shot his way over the weekend when she said comments he made about Ontario’s auto sector and new carbon tax were flatly wrong.

Wynne published an open letter that criticized O’Leary over claims he reportedly made that Ontario is behind Michigan in auto industry investment.

O’Leary shot back by issuing a letter of his own Monday morning, saying he’s entering the federal Conservative leadership race because he “can’t stand watching incompetent politicians destroy my country,” citing Wynne and Justin Trudeau as “two of them.”

In her letter, Wynne defended Ontario’s automotive industry performance, while O’Leary said Ontario eventually won’t be able to compete with Michigan because U.S. President Donald Trump will eliminate regulations and lower taxes.

But while the two locked horns over Ontario’s auto sector and eco