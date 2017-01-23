National Newswatch
Story, strategy and political vision could make Guy Caron next NDP leader

By — Jan 23 2017

Tom Parkin

Banks don’t like Quebec’s Consumer Protection Act.

That law was the basis of a successful class-action lawsuit over banks’ credit card charges. Banks fought the suit to the Supreme Court, arguing the Quebec law didn’t apply. But in a 2014 decision, the Court disagreed. So time to pay up, right?

Not yet. The banks held some aces. And, buried in Trudeau’s first budget bill, was a bank exemption from Quebec consumer laws.

So, with the majority Liberals on-side, how could the banks lose?

Have you met Guy Caron?

Caron is the NDP MP from Rimouski, a town 300 kilometres east of Quebec City on the St. Lawrence sou

