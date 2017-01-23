Trudeau aides give Liberal government failing grade on meeting indigenous affairs objectives

The Prime Minister’s Office has given itself a failing grade when it comes to meeting objectives it set for itself on indigenous and northern affairs, the National Post has learned.

The department of Indigenous and Northern Affairs is one of two ministries — the other is democratic reform — that did not get a passing grade on a “deliverology” report card that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet were expected to review as they began two days of meetings Monday in Calgary.

The report card was prepared by Trudeau’s political appointees inside his PMO as part of a stock-taking exercise as the government prepares for the House of Commons to reconvene on Jan. 30 and as cabinet considers what priorities it ought to emphasize as Finance Minister Bill Morneau begins work in earnest on the 2017 federal budget.

But while the National Post was provided top-line information about the “deliverology” report by a source who requested anonymity because the source was not authorized to speak to the media, the Post was unable to determine the reasons or circumstances for the shortcomings at indigenous affairs. Senior officials in both the PMO and the office of Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett did not respond to the Post’s requests Monday for information.