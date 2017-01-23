Trump-friendly lawmaker: Forget NAFTA, let’s do one-on-one deal with Canada

A well-connected U.S. congressman is calling for the United States to work out a one-on-one trade arrangement with Canada instead of updating the three-party North American Free Trade Agreement.

Chris Collins is a trade-skeptical Republican from New York state who happened to be congressional liaison between lawmakers and Donald Trump’s presidential transition team. He was on the transition’s executive committee and was an early Trump supporter.

He made it clear Monday that his preference for breaking up NAFTA into separate parts was not the position of the incoming administration and said he was awaiting details on the Trump White House’s trade policies.

But he said the northern and southern U.S. neighbours don’t belong in the same trade pact. While he has opposed other trade deals such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership and is critical of NAFTA, he says he has no problem with auto-manufacturing across the northern border.

”Our relationship with Canada has nothing to do with our relationship with Mexico,” he told CNN.

”They should not be mixed together. Canadians pay the same wages. They treat their workers with respect. They respect the environment. … We should have a bilateral r