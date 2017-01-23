Trump has ‘unusually positive view’ of Canada and things should ‘go well,’ top adviser says

John Ivison National Post

The Trump administration has an “unusually positive view” of Canada and things should “go well” for this country, according to the new president’s chief economic adviser.

Stephen Schwarzman’s comments in Calgary were vaguely reassuring, in a “you’re liked, but not well-liked” kind of way. Yet, for a government that doesn’t appear to respect any of its peers — with the possible exception of Putin’s Russia — it was as good as it’s likely to get.

The Canadian government appears to have made friends with the Americans without having had to abandon its self-respect. It seems we will escape a new cross-border tax on exports and will not be targeted by other protectionist measures.