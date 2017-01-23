Who can restore Conservative identity? (Hint: not O’Leary)

It’s been 19 months since the great calamity, in which Canadians lost their minds and elected a namby-pamby former camp counsellor, Justin Trudeau, over the titanium-willed, lifetime politician Stephen Harper.

Somehow Canada has kept going and even moved ahead. The country still isn’t perfect, but Harper’s warnings of Liberal catastrophes haven’t materialized.

With Harper in retirement, the Conservatives can’t seem to remember who they are any more. The movement that became a party with a formidable leader and a vision for Canada has gone adrift, as evidenced by its mob scene of a leadership race.

The fact 14 people consider themselves qualified to be leader suggests the bar for the job has been set pretty low.

Still, the party remains robust by most measures with many thousands of paid-up members and in a solid second place in the polls. What it lacks is a soul.

The Conservatives don’t know where they’re going, have no vision and precious little identity any more, not unlike the struggling NDP. Is the CPC a power-oriented political machine, a right-wing protest movement or just a social club of like-minded individuals?

How seriously should we take a party that seems to think it can put up a believable candidate who can’t speak French?

In this column’s 650 words, it’s impossible to