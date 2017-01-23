Women’s marches reveal tightrope Trudeau walks in Trump era

Hours after tens of thousands of Canadians hit the streets in a show of solidarity with women’s marches worldwide, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his congratulations “to the men and women across Canada who came out yesterday to support women’s rights.”

“You keep your government inspired,” he added.

His newly installed status of women minister was swift to echo his praise.

“Truly inspired,” Maryam Monsef tweeted in response to her boss. “That so many took part yesterday means we can all stand together and keep working for change.”

Neither Trudeau nor Monsef acknowledged that the trigger for the global protests was, of course, the inauguration of President no-longer-elect Donald Trump, which took place on Friday.

But even given that conspicuous omission, it was hard not to interpret it as a tacit endorsement of the motivation behind the march, if not necessarily a statement of wholehearted agreement with the explicitly anti-Trump sentiments being espoused by many of those in attendance.

It also seemed to be in marked contrast to how the Liberal Party had reacted a few days earlier when the University–Rosedale Federal Liberal Association reportedly posted an o