Alberta’s Notley lauds Trump reviving Keystone, says all pipelines helpful

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she welcomes approval of the Keystone XL project, but says her focus remains on pipelines to ports in Canada.

Notley says much of Keystone is out of Canada's hands, given it runs through the United States to ports and refineries in Texas.

She also notes the TransCanada Corp. (TSX:TRP) line is far from Alberta's priority export market in Asia.

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order reviving the controversial pipeline, which would take Alberta crude to the Gulf Coast.

Former U.S. president Barack Obama rejected Keystone in part over environmental concerns.

Notley has been criticized for not promoting Keystone more, but she says while she has not been against Keystone, her focus has been on refining and promoting markets in Canada.

The Canadian Press