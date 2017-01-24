B.C. girl subject of Amber Alert in Washington state found by police

BELLINGHAM, United States — A Vancouver-area mother and her nine-year-old daughter who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Washington state have been found.

Bellingham police have tweeted that a female suspect is in custody, and that the girl is safe and in protective custody.

Police said earlier that officers were with the pair at a local church after confirming the mother's car was found outside a Coachman Inn on Monday afternoon.

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say the girl had a custody visit with her mother on Sunday before they received reports that she went missing.

Police say they believe the 48-year-old mother then took her daughter, violating a court order, and crossed the border into the United States.

The Canadian Press