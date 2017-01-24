Conservative leadership candidate Kevin O’Leary relentless in attacking Wynne government

Kevin O’Leary fired another shot Tuesday in his high-profile battle with Ontario’s Liberal government.

This time, the celebrity mogul targeted two cabinet ministers — Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid and Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault — who came to Premier Kathleen Wynne’s defence earlier this week.

“It is clear your government is lacking leadership,” he writes in a post to Facebook.

“Three letters in two days … why are you still writing me? You only have a short time in office until the next election after which, thankfully, you will be gone,” said Duguid. “Why don’t you use your last days to do some work for the people of Ontario?”