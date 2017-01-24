Gallant government silent on federal claims for cost overruns at Point Lepreau

The Gallant government says it cannot reveal whether it pushed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on New Brunswick’s claim to compensation for cost overruns at the Point Lepreau nuclear station refurbishment during his visit last week.

A lawsuit launched by NB Power against its insurers is still inching its way through the court system.

“Pending the conclusion of the insurance claim legal process, we are not able to comment,” said Julie Robichaud, the premier’s press secretary, in an email to CBC News.