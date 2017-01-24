Liberals carefully learning to navigate Trump land

Donald Trump approved of the Keystone XL pipeline project Tuesday. Sort of. Stephen Harper always said it was a no-brainer, and, well, here we are.

The Liberal cabinet was meeting in Calgary, and reaction was muted. Perhaps surprisingly so. They campaigned in 2015 on getting Keystone XL approved, if they could. You’re forgiven if you don’t recall. They campaigned on a lot of things. Like, a lot. But for as long as Barack Obama was president, not all the bromance mojo in the world could get Justin Trudeau an inch further down the road than Harper had managed to get.

But now, here we all were, some distance further down the road. Some fundamentally indeterminate distance. Measurable perhaps by quantum physicists, or absurdist playwrights, if at all. In Washington, Trump and his spokesperson, brave Sean Spicer, were making noises about conditions on the approval, with an eye toward getting the best possible deal. A requirement that the pipeline use American steel, for instance. Maybe more.