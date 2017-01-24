NAFTA, Keystone and the new American president

It was not a speech urbi et orbi — to the city and the world.

Donald Trump’s inaugural address was a campaign speech, reiterating the isolationist, protectionist and nativist themes of the unlikely election result that made him the 45th president of the United States.

I meant what I said then, he said now. Power to the people, he declared. The people who put him there. Never mind the people sitting behind him, including four of his predecessors and the leaders of both parties in both Houses of the United States Congress.

“This American carnage stops right here and right now,” Trump declared, apparently oblivious to the strong economy bequeathed to him by four of his predecessors, who paid him the courtesy of showing up for his swearing-in, only to hear him belittle their achievements in office.

Trump proposed a narcissistic and inward-looking America, engaging with the world strictly on its own terms. “From this moment on,” he declared, “It’s going to be America First.”